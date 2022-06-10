Browser share over time

James Eagle used an animated donut chart to show browser share from 1996 to present. I have fond memories of firing up Netscape to punch in a web address I saw in a magazine. It felt like I was opening something top secret. I didn’t realize Internet Explorer took over so quickly.

I was born before the world wide web. We can't imagine living without it. Although I can because I did live before it. I create this data visualisation to tell this stor — James Eagle (@JamesEagle17) June 3, 2022