In election reporting, there’s a gap between real-time results and final results, so news orgs use statistical models to show where results appear to be headed. For The Washington Post, Adrian Blanco and Artur Galocha explain the basic concepts behind their model, using a fictional state called Voteland.
Election modeling explained
