Partisan excess deaths

Excess deaths is the difference between expected deaths based on historical data and actual total deaths. It’s an estimate for how many people really died from covid. For Axios, Will Chase charted excess deaths for Republican-leaning states compared against Democratic-leaning states, between March 2020 and March 2022.
