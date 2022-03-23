Total refugees from Ukraine, compared to other countries

Millions of Ukrainians (over three million as of this writing) have left their homes for other countries in a relatively short period of time. Sara Chodosh, Zach Levitt and Gus Wezerek for NYT Opinion put the total as of March 13 into perspective. Over just an 18-day period, Ukraine refugee counts have surpassed counts during those of other refugee crises over one-year periods, since 1975.