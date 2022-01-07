Spiral graph to show Covid-19 cases

This spiralized chart by Gus Wezerek and Sara Chodosh for NYT Opinion has sparked discussions on what it means to communicate data. A lot of people don’t like it. I’m gathering my thoughts, but I think it’s fine for two main reasons: (1) it’s a lead-in to an opinion piece and (2) it’s not trying to replace the straight-up linear views that we’ve grown uncomfortably familiar with over two-plus years.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Shifted Social Media Usage, Among Teens
Facebook took the biggest hit in the past three years. Snapchat and Instagram got more likes.
Data, R, and a 3-D Printer
We almost always look at data through a screen. It’s quick and good for exploration. So is there value in making data physical? I played around with a 3-D printer to find out.
Shifting Causes of Death
The most common causes of death changed over the years. They vary across sex and age group. This animation shows the details of these changes.