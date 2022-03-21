US spending on Ukraine

For NYT’s The Upshot, Bianca Pallaro and Alicia Parlapiano break down the United States’ $13.6 billion in emergency spending to help Ukraine against Russia.

They start with an overview treemap and then zoom in on each spending category with a new section. A thumbnail for each section keeps you oriented with each static image.

Over the years, the treemap has been NYT’s clear go-to for showing any kind of spending categories. You can see an evolution from interactive tool meant for exploration and the desktop to this most recent piece made to read and work on mobile. It seems like a pretty good indicator for visualization on the web as a whole.