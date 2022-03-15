NameGrapher to explore past baby name trends

NameGrapher is an interactive chart that lets you explore historical trends for baby names in the United States. Search for a name, and the chart updates as you enter more letters.

The chart is from Martin and Laura Wattenberg, and if it looks familiar to you, it’s because it’s an updated version of the now defunct NameVoyager they made in 2005. The new version, which also uses a stacked area chart to show name totals for boys and girls over time, also provides a few more search options and lets you compare multiple time series at once.

I’m glad it’s back. The NameVoyager was one of the first visualizations I ever saw, and it felt like something special was lost when the site shut down.