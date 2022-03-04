As you would imagine, Ukrainian airspace looks empty right now. Reuters mapped flights before the Russian invasion, the day of, and after the European Union airspace ban. The above shows private, commercial, and cargo flights. In separate maps, Reuters also reported unidentified flights, along with detours, cancelations, and the general disruption of international airspace.
Empty Ukrainian airspace
