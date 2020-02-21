With an animated side-by-side map, The New York Times shows canceled flights in efforts to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The left map represents 12,814 flights within China on January 23. The right map shows 1,662 on February 13. Keep scrolling to see changes for flights leaving China to other countries.
Canceled flights due to coronavirus
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Counting the Hours
Every day is a bit different, but here is a wideout view of how Americans spend their days. Compare with your own time use.
Jobs Charted by State and Salary
Jobs and pay can vary a lot depending on where you live, based on 2013 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s an interactive to look.