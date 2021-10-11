Reducing methane to slow climate change

We often hear about increased CO 2 in the context of global warming. Hayley Warren and Akshat Rathi for Bloomberg show why we should talk more about methane:

In the fight against global warming, methane has flown under the radar for too long. But there’s increasing recognition that tackling the invisible, odorless gas is one of the easiest, cheapest, and most feasible ways to make a real difference in slowing climate change. It’s the rare climate problem with a fix that can be felt by those alive right now, not their great-grandchildren.