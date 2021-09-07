You might have heard that Bitcoin uses a lot of electricity. More than some countries. You might have wondered how that could be possible. The New York Times explains with a set of graphics and illustrations.
Bitcoin power usage
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Air Quality Mapped Over Time
With wildfires burning in the western United States, smoke fills the air. This is an animation of the air quality during the past couple of months.
Interactive: How Americans Get to Work
The way that people get around can say a lot about how a place is made up. Here’s an interactive map that shows how people get to work in America.
A Day in the Life: Women and Men
Using the past couple of years of data from the American Time Use Survey, I simulated a working day for men and women to see how schedules differ. Watch it play out in this animation.