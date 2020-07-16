Twitter was hacked yesterday. Over a few hours, prominent accounts were tweeting that they were feeling generous during these times, and that if you sent them Bitcoin, they would send double the amount back. For The New York Times, Matthew Conlen and Lazaro Gamio show the Bitcoin scammed as more tweets flowed in.
Bitcoin scam, Twitter hacked
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
3-D-Printed Time Series Plates
After seeing a 1950s physical visualization, I wondered if I could follow a similar process using modern techniques.
How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown
We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.