There was a moment a few years ago when cryptocurrency was mentioned everywhere you went. Then it faded for a while. But now it’s kind of back. With the new administration, Financial Times (paywalled) charted bitcoin’s fluctuations. They used a scrolly format that shows a fixed window of time as you go. I like the small thumbnail that keeps you oriented in the timeline.
Rise and fall and rise again for bitcoin
