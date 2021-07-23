Weather Strip, an app that shows the forecast as a time series

Weather Strip is a new weather app by visualization researcher Robin Stewart. It shows the week’s forecast as a time series chart, aiming to show you details at a glance. The temperature shows as a line chart, and a stacked area chart that represents weather conditions serves as background.

You’d think it’d hit all the right notes for me, but I’m more of a bare minimum type when it comes to weather forecasts. Just a table of highs, lows, and chance of rain is all I need. People seem to be into this view though, so maybe you’ll enjoy this more than me.