As a way to reflect on 2020, Catherine Madden wove tapestry to visualize six time series. So nice. [via Visualising Data]
Tapestry for reflective data visualization
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Where Your Job is Most Popular
Some jobs are common nationwide, because they are needed everywhere. Others are more specific to geography. See where job falls on the spectrum.
Chances it’s a Friend’s Birthday Every Single Day of the Year
If it seems like every day you log in to Facebook, it’s someone’s birthday, you’re probably not that far off.
3-D-Printed Time Series Plates
After seeing a 1950s physical visualization, I wondered if I could follow a similar process using modern techniques.