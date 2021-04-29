Melting glaciers

Niko Kommenda for The Guardian used small multiples to show 90 of the largest glaciers in the world and how they have melted over many decades. The animation transitions between two time periods for each glacier, showing what was there earlier and what is left.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
A Day in the Life: Work and Home
I simulated a day for employed Americans to see when and where they work.
Billions at the Franchise Box Office
There’s big money in wizarding worlds, galaxies far away, and various time-shifted universes. Let’s take a stroll through the billions of dollars earned by franchises over the years.