Glaciers at Glacier National Park in Montana are melting. Using data from the United States Geological Survey and Portland State University, Nadja Popovich for The New York Times maps the shrinking glaciers with their 2015 footprint overlaid on their footprints from 50 years ago.
Melting glaciers
The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2014
It’s always tough to pick my favorite visualization projects. Nevertheless, I gave it a go.
19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.
Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.
Life expectancy changes
The data goes back to 1960 and up to the most current estimates for 2009. Each line represents a country.