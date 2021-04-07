Pre-pandemic, we walked around shopping areas casually browsing, but a lot of retail didn’t make it through. For Quartz, Amanda Shendruk looks at the closures on famous shopping streets, complete with a location-appropriate vehicle to drive in and a police car that appears if you scroll too fast.
Stores that closed on famous shopping streets
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Chart of Cousins
For every family get-together I go to, it seems there are more kids running around. I know that they are related to me somehow, but what do I call them? Maybe this chart will help next time.
In land of YouTube dislikes, Justin Bieber rules
Happy Friday, everyone. If you’ll allow me, I’d like to …
Marrying Later, Staying Single Longer
Using a century of data, we watch the shift of marital status in the United States.