Analysis of skin tones in beauty ads on Instagram

March 16, 2021

Topic

Statistical Visualization  /  , , , ,

For Quartz, Amanda Shendruk and Marc Bain analyzed skin tones that appeared in beauty and fashion ads on Instagram. The graphics use Blackout Tuesday on June 2, 2020, when many brands vowed to improve diversity to better reflect the world, as a point of comparison. Using median skin color as the main metric, some companies shifted more than others.

Chart Type Used

Beeswarm