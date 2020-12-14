Data Underload  /  , ,

Unemployment and Occupation

By Nathan Yau

Unemployment is still higher than usual, and as you probably know, the shutdowns nationwide have affected industries differently. We could look at unemployment for just this year, but it’s more useful to see what the rate was for last year and compare it to this year. This gives us a baseline to compare against.

The data above comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.


