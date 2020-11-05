The Process 114 – Data, the Fuzzy and Fragile Representation of Real Life

As I’m sure you know, it was Election Day on Tuesday here in the United States. I told myself that I wouldn’t watch the results roll in, because the record number of mail-in ballots would throw off regular timelines.

But of course I broke. Probably 10 minutes into making the decision. Then my eyes glued me to different screens for too many hours.

Even knowing that the live results weren’t fully representative of the totals, it was frustrating to watch.