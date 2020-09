Picking colors for your charts can be tricky, especially when you’re starting a palette from scratch. For Datawrapper, Lisa Charlotte Rost has been writing guides on color as it pertains to political parties, gender, and more recently, colorblindness. Rost put the pieces together for a single, more comprehensive guide on the subject.

Be sure to check out Rost’s other guides on making better charts. She has a knack for explaining visualization methods in a practical and concrete way.