“Two.js is deeply inspired by flat motion graphics. As a result, two.js aims to make the creation and animation of flat shapes easier and more concise.” It also renders in webgl, canvas2d, and svg, with not much change in your code. Two.js is definitely going on my list of things to try.
Two.js for two-dimensional drawing and animation in modern web browsers
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Working on Tips, by State
What percentage of a waiter and waitress’s income comes from tips and what comes from salary? The calculation isn’t straightforward but we can try.
Data, R, and a 3-D Printer
We almost always look at data through a screen. It’s quick and good for exploration. So is there value in making data physical? I played around with a 3-D printer to find out.
Who Still Smokes?
Two decades out from the first statewide ban on smoking in enclosed workplaces, here’s who still smokes.