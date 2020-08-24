Visits to businesses compared year-over-year in each state

August 24, 2020

Businesses are still seeing visits mostly down compared to last year, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise. But there is a lot of variation across the states. The New York Times shows the comparison over time, based on mobile location data (which I still feel uneasy about). NYT went with the scrollytelling state-by-state approach to work their way through the spaghetti plot.

