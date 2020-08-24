Visits to businesses compared year-over-year in each state

Businesses are still seeing visits mostly down compared to last year, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise. But there is a lot of variation across the states. The New York Times shows the comparison over time, based on mobile location data (which I still feel uneasy about). NYT went with the scrollytelling state-by-state approach to work their way through the spaghetti plot.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Shift Your Point of View to When America Was “Better”
How good or bad something is depends on what you compare against.
19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.
Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.