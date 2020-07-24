The numbers are high here in the United States, and at this point, they look bad on their own. But compare it to other countries that are currently hit hard, the U.S. looks even worse. For The New York Times, Lauren Leatherby makes the comparisons.
Comparing U.S. coronavirus case rates to other hot spots
