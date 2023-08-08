Rarity of songwriters who are women for popular songs

August 8, 2023

Topic

Infographics  /  , , , ,

It’s common to see singers who are women, but the people who write the songs that end up in the Billboard Hot 100 are still mostly men. For The Pudding, Chris Dalla Riva, with design by Ashley Cai, highlights the rarity of women on songwriting teams over the past decade.