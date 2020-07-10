Race and the virus

The New York Times obtained data on race and those affected by the coronavirus. Not everyone has been affected equally:

Early numbers had shown that Black and Latino people were being harmed by the virus at higher rates. But the new federal data — made available after The New York Times sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — reveals a clearer and more complete picture: Black and Latino people have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in a widespread manner that spans the country, throughout hundreds of counties in urban, suburban and rural areas, and across all age groups.

For reference, here is an interactive map that shows predominant race by county.