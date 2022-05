The @LpzfuersKlima team have completed painting a giant representation of the Warming Stripes on the Sachsenbrücke in Leipzig, thanks to crowd funding.

Already starting conversations for those using the bridge. #ShowYourStripes pic.twitter.com/OFY9Jeq1zH — Ed Hawkins (@ed_hawkins) April 27, 2022

It amazes me how many places in the world Ed Hawkins’ Warming Stripes appears. My favorite has still gotta be the shower tiles.