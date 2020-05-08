Famous Hope Quotes as Charts
I thought we (i.e. me) could use a break, so I made these abstract charts to represent the most popular quotes about hope on Goodreads.
I used to make charts like these a lot. See also famous movie quotes and chart-topping songs. Took me back to a simpler time. Hopefully we’ll be back there soon.
