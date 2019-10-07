David Leonhardt, for The New York Times, discusses the relatively low tax rates for the country’s 400 wealthiest households. The accompanying animated line chart by Stuart A. Thompson shows how the rates have been dropping over the years, which are now “below the rates for almost everyone else.” Oh.
Animated line chart to show the rich paying less taxes
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Working on Tips, by State
What percentage of a waiter and waitress’s income comes from tips and what comes from salary? The calculation isn’t straightforward but we can try.