Using estimates from the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs, Stuart A. Thompson for NYT Opinion shows how many people are in front of you to get the coronavirus vaccine. Just enter your age, if you’re an essential worker, and the county you live in for an idea of where you are.
Your place in the vaccine line
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Divorce and Occupation
Some jobs tend towards higher divorce rates. Some towards lower. Salary also probably plays a role.
Best Burger Ranks
Survey participants were asked to grade fast food burger restaurants on eight criteria. This is how each restaurant ranked.