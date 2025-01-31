See wind data on Mars through tele-present wind

With the art installation tele-present wind, David Bowen displays data collected by NASA’s Perseverance rover mission. Grass stalks are attached to mechanical devices that shift the stalks back and forth in unison. The abstract Martian data becomes tangible and a physical space you can walk through.



In prior versions, going back to 2010, Bowen used live data from a sensor. He talks about his work and process in the video below, which includes other sources of data translated through mechanical systems.

More of this, please.

I’m still waiting for someone to connect global warming projections to a heater and a thermostat to experience future baselines at a quicker more recognizable pace.