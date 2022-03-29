For NYT Opinion, researchers Sarah Cobey, Jesse Bloom, and Tyler Starr, along with NYT graphics editor Nathaniel Lash, discuss the potential mutations for the coronavirus. The accompanying graphic zooms in on the amino acids that allow the virus infect human cells. Scroll to see the mutations in the Delta variant and Omicron, and then keep going to see where else we might be headed.
Potential coronavirus mutations
