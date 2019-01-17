Inside out map of the Grand Canyon
John Nelson turned the Grand Canyon inside out to understand the magnitude better:
Some of my earliest memories of the place had to do with the trippy feeling of my eyes and mind trying to make sense of the scale. I had seen many mountain ranges and vistas, including some on the way, but the vast negative space played havoc with my perception of magnitude. I’ve felt it a few times since, but never like that first Grand Canyon overlook.
Instructions included on how to do this in ArcGIS Pro.
More Features See All →
Causes of Death
There are many ways to die. Cancer. Infection. Mental. External. This is how different groups of people died over the past 10 years, visualized by age.
How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown
We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.