Maps  /  ,

Inside out map of the Grand Canyon

Jan 17, 2019

John Nelson turned the Grand Canyon inside out to understand the magnitude better:

Some of my earliest memories of the place had to do with the trippy feeling of my eyes and mind trying to make sense of the scale. I had seen many mountain ranges and vistas, including some on the way, but the vast negative space played havoc with my perception of magnitude. I’ve felt it a few times since, but never like that first Grand Canyon overlook.

Instructions included on how to do this in ArcGIS Pro.