Maps of the issues mentioned most in election advertising

As the midterm elections loom, the ads focusing on key issues are running in full force. Using data from Nielsen, Bloomberg mapped the issues talked about across the country.

Bloomberg News analyzed more than 3 million election ads for 2018 congressional and gubernatorial races to get a sense of the most commonly discussed issue in 210 local television markets, as defined by the Nielsen Company. Across the U.S., 16 different topics are mentioned more than anything else during midterm TV ads.

The map above shows the most common per Nielsen market, but read the full article for the national breakdowns of the major issues.

Health care has been huge in my area. For the past few weeks, every YouTube video I watch is preceded by an ad, and my mailbox keeps getting filled with ads for and against a certain proposition, often on the same day.