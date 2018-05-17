Statistical Visualization  /  ,

A visualization game to understand education and school segregation

May 17, 2018

Educate Your Child by Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee uses census data and the school selection process to simulate the steps you you might take in choosing your kid’s first school in Chicago.

The Chicago public school system has a high level of school segregation as a result of parent’ residential and school choices as well as policy decisions that do not encourage integrated neighborhoods and schools.

In this game, you are a parent of a 5-year-old child and now you have to make some decisions. Explore how your choices can have an impact on your child’s education and on the overall education of the city’s children.

There should be more games like this based on census data. It seems to be a good way for an individual to latch on to data points while still getting a view of the grand scheme of things.

See also more on LeMee’s design for details on modeling school choice.

Chart Type Used

Beeswarm

It emphasizes individual points in a distribution instead of binning them like a histogram.

Favorites

How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown

We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.

Divorce Rates for Different Groups

We know when people usually get married. We know who never marries. Finally, it’s time to look at the other side: divorce and remarriage.

Life expectancy changes

The data goes back to 1960 and up to the most current estimates for 2009. Each line represents a country.

The Changing American Diet

See what we ate on an average day, for the past several decades.