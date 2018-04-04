Cities like yours

Posted to Statistics  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

There are many ways to estimate how similar two cities are — weather, demographics, taxes, etc. Jed Kolko from job site Indeed and Josh Katz for The Upshot used the distribution of job offerings. Just enter your city or a nearby metro, and you get something like this:

I punched in cities I’ve lived in or visited, and the results looked pretty good.

The analysis is based on job postings on Indeed, but I wonder if this would work with Census data. And can we apply this similarity index or some form of it to, say, individuals? Just think of the possibilities, Match.com.

