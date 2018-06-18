I feel like I was supposed to know what blockchain is a while ago, but I’ve only had a hand-wavy explanation on hand. And it wasn’t a very good one. Reuters provides a clear and concise visual explanation of how blockchain works. Now I can explain it to friends and family whenever there’s a Bitcoin spike or dip, or I can at least point them to this explainer.
Blockchain visually explained
Favorites
Unemployment in America, Mapped Over Time
Watch the regional changes across the country from 1990 to 2016.