Day of the year companies stop paying women

Posted to Infographics  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

One way to think about gender pay gap is to imagine women receive the same pay as men each working day until they reach their salary. At some point during the year, women effectively work for free. With a new law that requires companies in Great Britain with 250 or more employees to report pay gap, The Guardian provides a calendar view into the newly reported data that shows the day of the year the free work starts.

The scroller shows companies as you move down the calendar. The information feels less overwhelming than seeing it all at once, and a running counter keeps track of what you already saw.

See also The Guardian’s breakdown by sector.

