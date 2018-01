People often use animated GIFs to digitally express caricatures of emotion or reaction. So when you look at the most distinct ones of various countries associated with specific emotions, you get sort of a caricature for each region. Amanda Hess and Quoctrung Bui for The Upshot looked.

I wonder what the GIFs look like for people who are less likely to display emotion. Does the straight face cross over to GIF usage, or is there a dichotomy of real-life and digital self? I must know.