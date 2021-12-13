I am told people use these things called emoji in their messages to communicate emotional cues in the text. There is a face for laughter. There is a smiling one. There is even one that is a pile of poo with a face on it. Imagine that. Poo. Jennifer Daniel shows the rankings for emoji usage in 2021 (along with another chart that shows the shift in usage since 2019).
Most used emoji for the year
