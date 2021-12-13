Most used emoji for the year

December 13, 2021

I am told people use these things called emoji in their messages to communicate emotional cues in the text. There is a face for laughter. There is a smiling one. There is even one that is a pile of poo with a face on it. Imagine that. Poo. Jennifer Daniel shows the rankings for emoji usage in 2021 (along with another chart that shows the shift in usage since 2019).