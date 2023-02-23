Countries with the longest healthy retirements

Bloomberg compared retirement years in the context of life expectancy and healthy life expectancy. The latter represents how long the average person stays healthy, which is shorter than the former.

The data are clear on one thing though: it’s pensioners in Western Europe who enjoy the longest, healthy retirement periods. The Americas, by contrast, have some of the shortest.

In the above, the yellow dots represent retirement age, the green dots represent healthy life expectancy, and the purple dots represent regular life expectancy. Starting at the top and going clockwise, countries are ordered by the difference between healthy life expectancy and retirement age.

I like circles, but I think I would’ve gone with a more list-like layout here. The patterns and reference points get lost in all the dots and spokes.