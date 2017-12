Based on data from CAL FIRE, Erin Ross, for Axios, plotted California wildfires that spanned at least 300 acres since 2000. Each triangle represents a fire, where the height represents acres burned (width is the same for all triangles) and color represents duration. The fires appear to be burning hotter and longer.

I wonder if it’s worth doubling up on the triangle encoding by using width to represent duration, similar to the Washington Post graphic made during the elections.