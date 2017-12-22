Q&A with Di Cook

Statistics professor Di Cook was one of the first people I ever talked to about visualization. She has a short Q&A over at StatsChat.

I spent a few years doing that [a research assistant] and then realised I’d really like to make art, because some of the research-assistant work I was doing was computer graphics for data online. It fed into my art instincts from teenage years, so I spent some time as an artist before finding a graduate programme in statistics in the US that focused on data visualisation.