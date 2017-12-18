Multivariate map collection

I heard you like maps. Jim Vallandingham put together a collection of maps that show multiple variables, for inspiration and perusal.
19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.
Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.
Graphical perception – learn the fundamentals first
Before you dive into the advanced stuff – like just about everything in your life – you have to learn the fundamentals before you know when you can break the rules.
Reviving the Statistical Atlas of the United States with New Data
Due to budget cuts, there is no plan for an updated atlas. So I recreated the original 1870 Atlas using today’s publicly available data.