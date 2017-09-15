Aviation tracker with depth

I’ve grown bored of maps that show commuter traffic, but for whatever reason, air traffic maps continue to seem interesting. Add this fun experiment by Jacob Wasilkowski to the list. Like any other tracker, the aviation tracker shows where planes are at any given moment, but there’s one small twist. The plane icons are sized by elevation. So if you’re staring down from above, planes that are closer to you appear larger, and those closer to the ground appear smaller.

By the way, the data comes from ADS-B Exchange if you’re interested.