It’s solar eclipse time. There have been a lot of maps leading up to this point, but this one by Joshua Stevens is the only one you really need. The overlap between sasquatch sightings and the total eclipse path.
Sunsquatch, the only eclipse map you need
Favorites
Where People Run in Major Cities
There are many exercise apps that allow you to keep track of your running, riding, and other activities. Record speed, …
Think Like a Statistician – Without the Math
I call myself a statistician, because, well, I’m a statistics graduate student. However, the most important things I’ve learned are less formal, but have proven extremely useful when working/playing with data.
The Most Unisex Names in US History
Moving on from the most trendy names in US history, let’s look at the most unisex ones. Some names have …