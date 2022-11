There’s rain in the forecast tomorrow in some areas of the United States, which is worth noting because tomorrow is election day. Eve Washington and John Keefe, for The New York Times, picked out the overlap between competitive races and areas it’s likely to rain.

Mainly I post for the A+ headline: “Will Rain Affect Turnout Tomorrow? The Answer Is Cloudy.” That, and I’m reminded of the ever important overlap between an eclipse and sasquatch sightings.