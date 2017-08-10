Beñat Arregi made a series of Airbnb maps with a simple premise. If you look at the average ratings for the location of listings in an area, you’ll see how the area is perceived by visitors. And that’s what he got.
Perception of neighborhoods through Airbnb ratings
Favorites
10 Best Data Visualization Projects of 2015
These are my picks for the best of 2015. As usual, they could easily appear in a different order on a different day, and there are projects not on the list that were also excellent.
The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2011
I almost didn’t make a best-of list this year, but as I clicked through the year’s post, it was hard …
Interactive: When Do Americans Leave For Work?
We don’t all start our work days at the same time, despite what morning rush hour might have you think.