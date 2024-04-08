Airbnb occupancy along the eclipse path

Maybe you heard there’s a total eclipse happening today. AirDNA mapped Airbnb occupancy rates over the week. There might be a pattern.

The anticipation of the solar eclipse has transformed an otherwise ordinary Monday into a lucrative opportunity for STR hosts located within the path of totality. As of March 25th, occupancy rates for April 7th have soared to an impressive 88% across all listings. This represents a massive surge in demand for accommodations on the night before the big celestial event.